Riteish Deshmukh Shares Throwback Pics From 'Housefull 4', Asks Fans To 'guess The Sound'

Housefull 4 actor Riteish Deshmukh has been staying indoors with his family amid the lockdown. He has been sharing regular updates and posts on his social media and keeping his fans updated and entertained. In his most recent post, Riteish Deshmukh posted a throwback picture from Housefull 4.

Riteish Deshmukh shares pictures from Housefull 4

Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram earlier today to share a scene from his film Housefull 4. The post has two pictures of him along with Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol. The three are posing like Bollywood's veteran actor Ranjit who also played a crucial role in their film Housefull 4. Take a look at the post:

Fans' reactions:

The post is captioned 'Guess the sound??? #Housefull4 @akshaykumar @iambobbydeol @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti.kharbanda #ranjit sir'. Riteish Deshmukh tagged Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol along with Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda who are also part of the cast of Housefull 4.

The post has received a lot of likes and comments. Many fans of Ritiesh Deshmukh have commented the sound ‘Ayee’ in the comment section of the post. A fan commented "Ahheeee" tagging Ritesh Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, and Bobby Deol. Another user mentioned a dialogue of Ranjit that Akshay Kumar delivered in Housefull 2 as well.

About Housefull 4

Housefull 4 had released in October 2019 and had a power-packed cast including Ritiesh Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda. The movie is the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise by Sajid Nadiadwala. The plot revolves around three brothers who are all set to get married to three sisters. Akshay Kumar's character realises that wrong couples are about to get married when he starts getting flashbacks from 600 years ago. The film also features Ranjeet and Chunkey Pandey, who plays 'Akhri Pasta'. The movie crossed the 200 crore mark at the domestic box-office.

