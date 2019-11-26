Genelia D'Souza: Most Adorable Posts Of The Actor With Her Kids

Genelia D’Sousa is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. She has been featured in several movies in different languages, making her popular all over India. In the year 2012, she got married to the Lai Bhari actor Riteish Deshmukh, and in the year 2014, the couple was blessed with their firstborn. Here are the best photos of Genelia D'Souza with her children.

Genelia D'Souza's heartfelt letters to her kids and their adorable pictures

On November 25, Riteish and Genelia’s firstborn child, Riaan, turned 5 years old. On the special occasion, Genelia took to her Instagram profile to post a photo that featured herself and her son. Fans of the actor are seen commenting on the photo, saying it is the best photo she has with her son. In the photo, fans can see the actor hugging her son and they both seem to be very happy. Genelia made her mother-child bond more special by adding a letter in the caption for her son. In the caption, she says that even though parents often say they want their children to freeze in time and never grow, Genelia does not wish for that. She says that she wants to enjoy every year of his life and watch him grow.

On June 1, Genelia had uploaded a photo on her Instagram handle with her second born Rahyl. It was on the occasion of his birthday that Genelia, who has a knack for writing letters, wrote a letter for her son in the caption. In the photo, Genelia is seen hugging her son and wrapping him in her arms, as the two seem to brim with happiness.

