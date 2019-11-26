Best Struggling Artist Films That Will Help You Motivate Yourself

Movies, over the years, have covered a wide range of concepts and stories. There were a few films that were based on the lives of artists and their struggles to make it in life. Here are five struggling artist films that will motivate you for the day.

Struggling artist films that were much-loved

1. The Pianist (2002)

The Pianist revolves around a musician who is struggling to survive the destruction of World War 2. The film was well-received by the audience. It stars actors like Adrien Brody and Thomas Kretschmann in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Roman Polanski. It received three Academy Awards for the story and its portrayal.

2. Frida (2002)

Frida is the biography of a painter named Frida Kahlo. The film revolves around her painting skills and her romantic life. The film stars actors like Salman Hayek and Mia Maestro in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Julie Taymor. Frida was a critically acclaimed film that won a number of awards including two Academy Awards.

3. Luck By Chance (2009)

The film revolved around a man whose aim is to become a renowned actor. The film showcases the hurdles that a person has to go through to achieve success. The film stars actors like Farhan Akhtar, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Rishi Kapoor amongst others. The was directed by Zoya Akhtar, who has also contributed to the writing of the film alongside Javed Akhtar. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan in a cameo role.

4. Chance Pe Dance (2010)

Chance Pe Dance revolves around a struggling dancer and actor who ends up participating in a talent hunt. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Genelia D’Souza in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Ken Ghosh. Chance Pe Dance did not do very well at the box office.

5. Black Swan (2010)

Black Swan is a film based on a dancer who faces mental issues when she bags the lead role in a production. The film stars Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis in pivotal roles. It was directed by Darren Aronofsky. Black Swan was loved for its story and strong performances. The film also won a number of awards including an Academy Award.

