Riteish Deshmukh, Wife Genelia Share Cute Video From Their Rajasthan Vacation; Watch

Bollywood power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh have always been one of the most favourite couples in the industry. The duo first met on the sets of their first film together, Tujhe Meri Kasam and have been dating since then. They tied a knot in 2012 and have two sons from their marriage. The power couple has been raising the bar higher every time, be with the cute videos they post with each other, or their family pictures. Recently, the couple travelled to Jaipur and visited Jhalana Leopard Reserve along with their sons. Genelia Deshmukh shared the video from their safari on her Instagram account. Watch the entire video here:

Read Riteish Deshmukh To Be Seen As The Maratha Ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh share their Rajasthan vacay video

Read 'Sheer Brutality!': Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia Outraged By 'dishonourable' JNU Violence

Along with the video that Genelia Deshmukh shared on her Instagram account, in the caption she wrote that she and Riteish Deshmukh have decided to explore cities, places within India along with their kids. On the occasion of New Year, they decided to take their kids to Jaipur and it looked like that was the best decision they ever made. She also added that India is truly incredible and that they saw a few forts, went to Chokhi Dhani and ate scrumptious Rajasthani food.

Read Riteish Deshmukh,Genelia D'Souza Celebrate 17 Years Of Their First Film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'

Genelia further added that they interacted with the elephants and the icing on the cake was the Jhalana Leopard Safari. She also stated that her kids love animals and have themselves decided to turn vegetarians because they love animals. Her children are absolute animal lovers and just to visit a forest and see their natural habitat made them happy. She ended the caption with a wonderful message saying that as parents she believes it is necessary to keep kids closer to mother nature so they do not have to search too much because India itself is all that and much more.

Read Riteish Deshmukh And Wife Genelia's Love-story Will Make You Believe In True Love!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.