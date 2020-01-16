Riteish Deshmukh And Genelia D'Souza's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Stumped!

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are said to be Bollywood's power couple. They have always been one of the favourite couples in the industry. The duo first met on the sets of their first film together, Tujhe Meri Kasam and have been dating since then. They tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to two sons. On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been seen several times working together as a strong team. Here is a combined net worth draft of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza Net Worth

Talking about the net worth of one of the power-packed couples of Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are reported to have a combined net worth of $22 million. The duo currently resides at a luxurious Purna Building in Worli, Mumbai. Genelia D'Souza also gifted Riteish Deshmukh a fancy luxurious SUV car, Tesla Model X as a birthday gift. They have also done three Bollywood and one Marathi movie together. The names include, Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Tujhe Meri Kasam and Lai Bhaari. All the films received a balanced reaction from the fans and the box office.

Riteish Deshmukh Net Worth

Riteish Deshmukh's calculated net worth as of 2020 is said to be 16 million dollars. Riteish Deshmukh's 2019 releases include Housefull 4, Marjaavaan and Total Dhamal. Apart from acting, a major source of Riteish Deshmukh income is his production house, Mumbai Film Company. He along with Genelia D'Souza he has produced three successful Marathi movies, including Lai Bhaari. Riteish also holds a stake in Evolutions which is an architectural and interior designing firm. This is also said to be a major portion of the net worth of Deshmukh. The most expensive car owned by him is Bentley Continental of a whopping price of Rs 2.5 crores.

Genelia D'Souza net worth

Genelia D'Souza's net worth is reported to be 6 million dollars. Genelia D’Souza income reportedly also grew with her brand endorsements. She is also the co-owner of Mumbai Film Compay, along with her husband Riteish.

Image Source: Genelia D'Souza Instagram

