Genelia D'Souza's Most Memorable Monochrome Pictures You Must Check Out

Bollywood News

Genelia D’Souza always sways her fans with her looks. The diva is widely known for her impeccable sartorial choices. Check out her best monochrome pictures.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
genelia d'souza

Bollywood actor Genelia D’Souza always sways the fans with her charming smile and skillful acting. The diva is also known for her impeccable sartorial choices. She pulls off the simple and classic attires with utter grace. Quite active on Instagram, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor keeps her fans updated with her adorable pictures with co-stars, her kids and sometimes goes solo. We have compiled some of Genelia’s best monochrome pictures that you must check out:

1. Keeping it simple - black and white

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

 

2. The one where Genelia is grateful to her best friend Mushtaq

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

 

3. Ma’s birthday wish

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

 

4. The one where Genelia is a dog parent

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

 

5. Loads of laughter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

6. Wishing Raksha Bandhan to her baby brother

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

 

7. Riteish Deshmukh’s birthday

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

 

8. Arpita and Aayush’s anniversary wish

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

9. The one with her baby girl’s birthday wish

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

 

10. Happy Mother’s Day to Maa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

11. Loving super-mom

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

 

12. The adorable couple

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on

Published:
