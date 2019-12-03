Riteish Deshmukh Rebuts Loan Waiver Allegation, Says 'paper Has Malafide Motive'

Bollywood Actor Riteish Deshmukh who is also the son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh dismissed the accusations of availing the loan waivers meant for the farmers.Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the actor, in response to political commentator Madhu Purnima Kishwar's accusation, said that she should not to be 'misled'. She claimed that the actor and his brother and MLA Amit Deshmukh availed the amount meant for the farmers. Here is Riteish Deshmukh's reply:

'The said paper in circulation is with malafide motive'

Dear @madhukishwar Ji, The said paper in circulation is with malafide motive. Neither me nor my brother @AmitV_Deshmukh have availed any loan as mentioned in the paper posted by you. Hence, there is no question of any loan waiver whatsoever. Please don’t be misled. Thank you. https://t.co/yCfxNt2ZRm — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 3, 2019

Madhu Purnima Kishwar has now deleted the post she had shared.

Earlier in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Amit Deshmukh retained his Latur city seat for a third consecutive time as he was ahead by a comfortable margin of more than 40,000 votes over his nearest rival. Meanwhile, his another brother, Dhiraj Deshmukh won the Latur Rural Assembly seat by a huge margin of 1.21 lakh votes. Riteish, who campaigned for his siblings, shared the news on social media congratulating them saying "We did it PAPPA!"

Riteish wishes Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray

Last week, Riteish posted congratulatory wishes for Uddhav Thackeray for being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Bollywood actor also wished Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray on being the first elected MLA from the Thackeray clan. Riteish Deshmukh also posted pictures of the father-son duo along with his message in the post.

Many Congratulations to Shri #UddhavThackeray ji for being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/yaOYcnHfkU — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 28, 2019

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in the action thriller ''Marjaavaan'' where he played the antagonist opposite Sidharth Malhotra. He was also a part of the much-loved comedy franchise, Housefull 4. Speaking of the future projects, he will be next seen in the much-ambitious flick, Baaghi 3 where he is roped in to play the role of Tiger Shroff's brother.

