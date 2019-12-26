'Ghost Stories' Actors Divulge Their Reel Life & Real Life Encounters With Supernatural

Ghost Stories is a sequel to the Netflix film Lust Stories which streamed in 2018. In Ghost Stories, filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Zoya Akhtar bring out horror stories in an anthological manner with actors Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel and Vijay Verma in the pivotal roles. The trailer of the anthology film released on December 13 post which the fans are anticipating spine chilling narratives.

Earlier today, the presenters of this horror anthology took to their Instagram handle and dedicated one post to every character of the film. The posts have black and white photographs of the actors along with their tale of encounters with the supernatural. Some actors spoke about their experiences while filming Ghost Stories while others spoke about their life experiences.

Take a look at the actor's spooky narratives:

Janhvi Kapoor who plays the role of a nurse shared how her paranormal experiences from her reel life may have crossed over into reality. Her post is captioned with the words, “Apart from being a classic ghost story, the script resonated with me on a very deep level. The horror is more emotional and human than anything external. Something that spooked me out was that after we wrapped the shoot, about 10 of us fell really, really sick.”

Read | Ghost Stories to release on January 1, 2020, on Netflix

The Super 30 actor Mrunal Thakur recounted yet another scary tale from when they had been shooting for their segment. She recalled her experience with the paranormal and said, “While shooting the wedding night scene, the cameraman looked through the camera and said, 'I told you guys, I don't want that white light from the window’ but there was no one standing near the window.” The actor will portray the role of a newlywed in director Karan Johar's segment.

Shaitan actor Gulshan Devaiah, who plays a pivotal role in the film spoke about his real-life scares. His post had been captioned with the words, “Nothing spooky happened on set, but I once saw a woman dressed in a white saree walking on a main road in Delhi in the middle of the night. It was... odd.”

Read | Ghost Stories Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor looks impressive in this spine chilling Netflix film

Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala who appeared last in the Emraan Hashmi-Rishi Kapoor film The Body also spoke about how her reel life’s relatability made filming for Ghost Stories even more terrifying. She said, “What got me excited about the script was that it wasn’t your conventional jump-scare horror, but a story that addressed anxiety and built-up trauma. I haven’t had any paranormal experiences, but if I were a ghost--not that human guilt isn’t haunting enough--I would enjoy the perks. I wouldn’t need a visa, and wouldn’t have to pay bills!”

Read | Ananya Pandey and Kartik Aaryan spotted together at 'Ghost Stories' screening

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma also has a role in the horror film and spoke about the terrifying script and his real-life scares. He revealed, “What got me excited about Ghost Stories was that I got to work with Zoya Akhtar again. The set was great, but we didn’t really get the time to notice scary occurrences... maybe that was scary? But when I was in 10th, my friend’s sister got ‘possessed’. Later I watched Bhool Bhulaiya, and realized that it could be psychological.”

Trailer of the film

Watch the trailer here. The clip features a montage of scary visuals, including creepy dolls, a scarecrow and a little boy with blood all over his face. Ghost Stories is all set to go live on Netflix on January 1, 2020.

Read | Ghost stories trailer: Janhvi Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur will give you a spine-chilling Friday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.