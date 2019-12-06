Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid’s Adorable Childhood Pictures You Must Not Miss

Supermodel sisters Gigi Hadid and sister Bella Hadid are known for being exceptionally talented. Both Gigi and Bella are daughters of former model and television personality Yolanda Hadid. Gigi and Bella have both walked the ramp for some of the most well-known brands and the two were also a part of Victoria’s Secret fashion show. They share childhood pictures of each other on their social media and make the netizens swoon at their love for each other. Check out some of the best childhood pictures of the Hadid sisters.

ALSO READ: Gigi Hadid’s Red Carpet Looks To Take Inspiration From; See Pictures

See pictures

Just look how adorable Gigi Hadid wearing a red coloured dress! In this picture, a young Gigi is seen holding her new born sister Bella. The adorable picture impressed the netizens who fell in love with their bond. The adorable picture was shared by Gigi on Bella’s 21st birthday.

ALSO READ: Fans Are Convinced That The Weeknd's 'Heartless' Has A Bella Hadid Connection

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are absolute sibling goals and are often seen complimenting each other. The Hadid sisters are very close to each other and have also walked several red carpets together. In the adorable pictures, the two are seen exercising together as toddlers. In another one, the Hadid sisters prove that their love for fashion is evergreen.

ALSO READ: Bella Hadid Deletes Instagram Post After Selena Gomez Comments On It

In the spirit of Christmas, Bella Hadid took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture of herself and Gigi Hadid sitting on Santa's lap. In the picture, Gigi is seen eating her candy, while Bella looks at the camera. In another picture, the sisters are seen sitting in a car. Gigi captioned the picture saying that Bella used to always convince her to give up her window seat. Netizens showered their childhood pictures with a lot of love.

ALSO READ: Times Gigi Hadid Impressed Netizens With Her Quirky Makeup Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.