As Sushant Singh Death Mystery Continues, B-Town Celebs Unhappy With CBI; React Strongly

Patience is running thin for all those who supported the ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ movement. Over three months since the actor’s death, including a month of probe by Cental Bureau of Investigation, there has still been no closure. Stars from the entertainment industry raised their voice against the ‘delay’, and reiterated the ‘justice’ movement.

Bollywood stars unhappy over pace of probe

Amid prime accused in the case, Rhea Chakraborty being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and lens turning to other actresses, Shekhar Suman tweeted that the reporting about the narcotics was enough. The actor wrote that it was time to move on from the probe since NCB will take care of it, as he sought more details about SSR’s death.

Payal Ghosh, who is fighting her own battle after accusing Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault, also used the #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput hashtag.

Actor Akanksha Puri did not mince any words in claiming that his death was a murder and that his ‘murderers were out there.’ Also using the justice hashtag, she urged CBI to focus on the murder angle.

An ace celebrity and an outstanding actor gets killed. His murderers are out there roaming around freely. Still no justice for #SSR#CBIFocusOnMurder we deserve to know the truth.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) September 28, 2020

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan warned politicians and Bollywood stars that the movement was never going to die, and and that those who try to put it 'into the files' will pay the price.

Dear politicians and Bollywood people, Just remember only one thing #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput movement will never ever die in India. You all will pay the price, if you will try to put unsolved #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase in the files. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) September 27, 2020

RJ and former Bigg Boss contestant Pritam Singh wondered if it was ‘over’ and if there was a ‘compromise’ as he used the #CBIFocusonmurder hashtag.

'SSRians' get impatient

The response from Bollywood stars came in the wake of Sushant’s family lawyer questioning the CBI’s delay in converting the case from abetment to suicide to homicide. Sushant’s sister Shweta and his other friends have also expressed their displeasure. In the latest, his choreographer-friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and ex-staff Ankit Acharya have announced that they will go on a hunger strike on October 2 to seek justice for SSR.

