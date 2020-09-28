Sanya Malhotra & Radhika Madan Celebrate 2 Years Of 'Pataakha' With BTS Clips

As the 2018 film Pataakha starring Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan clocked two years of its release, the lead star cast of the film shared their journey on social media. Actress Sanya Malhotra shared a video on Instagram while showing off some of the BTS pictures and videos while filming in a village. Apart from Sanya, her co-actor Radhika Madan also penned a long note on Instagram while expressing her feelings and emotions about her experience of shooting the film.

Pataakha clocks 2 years

Sanya Malhotra shared a video that showed the two actors enjoying their time together while filming certain scenes and learning some work from villagers. At one point in time, the video shows stand-up comedian Sunil Grover while doing his signature step from The Kapil Sharma Show.

While captioning the post, the actress wrote that it’s been two years since the film created magic on the screen. Apart from Sanya, Radhika Madan also shared the same video on Instagram and penned a lengthy note while expressing her love for the film and the memories it gave to her for a lifetime.

Read: Sanya Malhotra Dances Into Weekend As She Shares Some Jaw-dropping Dance Moves; Watch

Read: 'Eagerly Waiting For A Script Where I Can Act And Dance': Sanya Malhotra

While captioning the post, Radhika wrote that this film will always be close to her heart and working in it under the guidance of Vishal Bhardwaj. The actress further wrote and said that it was amazing to be on this journey with Sanya Malhotra. She wrote that from getting her hair bleached and teeth stained to gaining 12kgs together, she just thanked her co-actor for being the best partner in crime. The actress wrote that she is fortunate to earn a family by the end of the film.

The story of the film revolves around two sisters who share a difficult relationship with each other. Based on Charan Singh Pathik's short story titled Do Behnein, the film apart from Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan also feature Sunil Grover and Saanand Verma, Badki (Radhika Madan), and Chhutki (Sanya Malhotra) live in a small town in Rajasthan. They are sisters who quarrel about everything from stolen bidis to torn clothes. Dipper (Sunil Grover) is their nosy neighbor, who is always on the lookout for an opportunity to make the sisters go to war, while their father (Vijay Raaz), a single parent, is always trying to make peace between the warring sisters.

Read: Radhika Madan Gets Into Action Mode, Shares Video Performing Stunts

Read: Radhika Madan Shares Her Version Of 'Dhoom 4', Fans Call It 'climate Friendly Edition'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.