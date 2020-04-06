Giorgia Andriani Asks Arbaaz Khan For Photo Credits And It Is Ironic

Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan has been spending quite some time with the gorgeous Italian model Giorgia Andriani, which is evident from their Instagram posts and public appearances. Recently, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Arbaaz Khan was seen performing the task Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi had given Indians. Read on to know more about what Giorgia Andriani has to say about it:

Arbaaz Khan’s lamp post has this thing missing

On April 5, 2020, Arbaaz Khan took to his official social media handle and posted photos of him taking part in the activity that PM Modi had asked Indian to do. He was seen holding a candle in his hand in the photo. Taking to the comment section of the post, Giorgia Andriani stated that the photo credits are missing. More specifically, she stated, “Where’s my pic credit?” Here is the post by Khan:

Giorgia Andriani also posted the candle photos on her Instagram handle and ironically did not give the photo credits to Arbaaz Khan. In the caption, she wrote, “We all are in this together. Lit a candle, as a small effort to bring light to the darkness that we as a society are going through. #9Minute9Baje We shall overcome!” Here is the post by Arbaaz Khan’s supposed girlfriend:

