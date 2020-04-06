Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' Completes 1 Year Today; Garners 750 Mn+ Views On YouTube

Dhvani Bhanushali is a young playback singer and a rising star in Bollywood. The 22-year-old has given her voice to songs for movies like Saaho, Good Newwz, Marjaavaan, and Veere Di Wedding. Recently, her song Vaaste completed a year on YouTube and the best part for the young and budding singer is that it has already garnered over 750 million views. Read on to know more about Dhvani Bhanushali chartbuster song Vaaste:

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Vaaste completes a year today

On April 6, 2019, the official YouTube handle of T-Series uploaded a video song titled Vaaste and it featured Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi. The song became a great hit among the viewers as it garnered a total of 755,244,587 views on YouTube. It also earned over 6.2 million likes. The song is a beautiful rendition of pop music and has some proper electronic beats.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan Has A Quarantine Message For "YOU" As India Fights COVID-19 Outbreak



The song talks about a girl and a boy who meet under some strange circumstances. It revolves around them and shows how love blooms in strange ways. Here is the song that has completed over and year:

READ | Taapsee Pannu Shares A Throwback Post From The Sets Of 'Naam Shabana'; See Here

My most special song #Vaaste has completed one year today. And it's been special because of all of you... because of the insane amount of love you all have shown to the song and me! Can't believe that it's been a year already.. time has passed so quickly. pic.twitter.com/VM5B1OXoyf — Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanivinod) April 6, 2020

The young singer is making it big in Bollywood. From her debut, she has gone on to voice several songs and has also made it to the films. Bhanushali recently posted a new song. Taking to her social media handle, she posted a link to the song.

READ |Justin Bieber's Most Memorable Songs Where He Does Not Get The Lady Love

It finally hereeee!#NaJaTu has been extremely special to me and I hope that y'all shower it with double the amount of love that I have got so far❤️https://t.co/LnpYSxUqEc@itsBhushanKumar @tanishkbagchi @TSeries @shashwatsingh93 @sumitduttmannan @rahulshettyRz — Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanivinod) January 11, 2020



READ | Janhvi Kapoor Thinks She Has Become Chubby Amid Lockdown, Video Calls Her Trainer; See Pic







Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.