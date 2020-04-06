The Debate
Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' Completes 1 Year Today; Garners 750 Mn+ Views On YouTube

Music

Dhvani Bhanushali's song VAASTE has completed one year today and has garnered 750 million+ views on YouTube. Read on to know more about it here:

dhvani bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali is a young playback singer and a rising star in Bollywood. The 22-year-old has given her voice to songs for movies like Saaho, Good Newwz, Marjaavaan, and Veere Di Wedding. Recently, her song Vaaste completed a year on YouTube and the best part for the young and budding singer is that it has already garnered over 750 million views. Read on to know more about Dhvani Bhanushali chartbuster song Vaaste:

Dhvani Bhanushali’s Vaaste completes a year today

On April 6, 2019, the official YouTube handle of T-Series uploaded a video song titled Vaaste and it featured Dhvani Bhanushali and Tanishk Bagchi. The song became a great hit among the viewers as it garnered a total of 755,244,587 views on YouTube. It also earned over 6.2 million likes. The song is a beautiful rendition of pop music and has some proper electronic beats.

The song talks about a girl and a boy who meet under some strange circumstances. It revolves around them and shows how love blooms in strange ways. Here is the song that has completed over and year:

The young singer is making it big in Bollywood. From her debut, she has gone on to voice several songs and has also made it to the films. Bhanushali recently posted a new song. Taking to her social media handle, she posted a link to the song. 

