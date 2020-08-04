Arbaaz Khan Gets An Adorable Birthday Wish From Ladylove Giorgia Andriani; See Pic Here

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan celebrates his birthday today, which is on August 4, 2020. While wishes have been pouring in for the Dabangg actor, he also got a delightful birthday wish from ladylove Giorgia Andriani. The Italian model has been dating Arbaaz for quite some time now and their love boat has been sailing strong.

Giorgia Andriani shares a birthday wish for Arbaaz Khan

Giorgia took to her Instagram story to share a dashing picture of Arbaaz sporting a khaki attire and an intense expression. She shared the picture along with a 'Happy Birthday' emoji. Take a look at the post shared by the Giorgia on a special occasion.

Giorgia Andriani on her wedding rumors

Giorgia, who is currently residing with beau Arbaaz amidst the lockdown, also addressed her wedding rumors with the actor. She had revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla that people often make speculation and assume whatever they want to but being serene as a person, she will let everyone know when they would plan. The model had further added that till then, people can think whatever they want to as she doesn't own anyone's mind. She had also spoken about Arbaaz in the interview.

Talking about him, she had revealed that his positivity helps her stay balanced. She had also gone on to praise his sense of humor and had said that they are always laughing and cracking jokes together.

Furthermore, addressing the rumors she had said that such wedding rumors tend to pop up whenever a person is close to a very famous personality in the industry. The model further added that when a person starts a friendship with someone who is already a famous name in the industry, they have to take the responsibility of accepting that fame.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Giorgia had revealed in the interview that she has signed a film titled Welcome to Bajrangpur with Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. She further said that it was supposed to be shot in April in Hyderabad but for obvious reasons, it didn’t happen.

Giorgia also has a short film in the pipeline coming up titled Victim, and talking about it, she said that she would be playing the role of a lawyer. Talking about working with Arbaaz in the future for a project, she said that she would love to work with him whenever they hear a good script. She wrapped up her conversation by revealing that she is a huge Salman Khan fan and is excited about his upcoming projects.

