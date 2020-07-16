Watch Salman Khan's Behind-the-scenes Moments From The Making Of 'Hello Brother'

Salman Khan has featured in many comedy movies and most of them managed to etch a mark on the viewer's minds. In the movie Hello Brother, one can see a glimpse of the Khan and his brothers as well. The movie is directed by Sohail where Salman and Arbaaz Khan are featured as actors alongside Rani Mukerji. The movie is said to be inspired by the 1990 film titled Heart Condition starring Bob Hoskins, Denzel Washington, and Chloe Webb. This film is reportedly considered to be one of the best comedy movies of the 90s.

Making of Salman Khan movie Hello Brother

One can see a young Salman along with his brothers, all of whom appear to be in their 20s. Tips released the behind the scenes of the making of this rom-com movie. Arbaaz Khan can be seen praising costar Rani and talking about how friendly and comfortable she was to work with. Director Sohail Khan can be seen as the newbie director talking about how it felt directing his brothers. Salman and Rani express their warm camaraderie on the screens both telling how they felt working opposite each other. Sohail Khan could be seen praising Rani for her acting talent and how maturely she takes up every situation in the filmmaking process. The credit for the hit music of the film goes to Sajid-Wajid and Himesh Reshammiya.

The songs of the movie Hello Brother became an immense hit topping the music charts. Songs like Chandi Ki Daal Par, Hata Sawan Ki Ghata, Teri Chunariya, Hello Brother were amongst the popular songs of the 90s. Even though the movie is said to be an average earner at the box office, Salman's comedic role in the film was loved by many. The cast of the film included Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shakti Kapoor, Johnny Lever as Havaldar Hatela, Razak Khan Ninja Chacha, and even choreographer Ganesh Acharya who appeared in the song Chandi Ki Daal Par as a special appearance.

Salman Khan's upcoming movies

Reportedly, there are six movies of Salman Khan to be released post lockdown. These movies include the Disha Patani starrer Radhe, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2, Tiger 3, an untitled cop film, and a gangster drama. Radhe is to be the first one to be released post lockdown.

