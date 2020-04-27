Salman Khan's Role In 'Garv: Pride & Honour' Was Offered To Sunny Deol First; Read Trivia

Garv: Pride and Honour is a 2004 action movie helmed by Puneet Issar. The movie features Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles. The plot of Garv: Pride and Honour revolve around the life of an honest and decorated police officer who gets arrested on charges of mass murder. Here is some fascinating trivia about the movie.

Garv: Pride and Honour trivia

Sunny Deol was first approached for the role of Inspector Arjun Ranavat in the movie Garv: Pride and Honour.

Garv: Pride and Honour was initially titled as Sanghaar and Satyameva Jayate during the production process.

Garv: Pride and Honour was the first movie after Tere Naam which performed averagely at the box office.

Punit Issar made his directorial debut with this movie.

Hemant Birje essayed a role in an A-Grade movie after many years.

Salman Khan essayed the role of cop after 13 years since his 1991 movie Patthar Ke Phool was released.

Sanjay Dutt was initially approached to essay the role of Arbaaz Khan in Garv: Pride and Honour.

Garv: Pride and Honour was Mohan Joshi’s last Hindi movie. After that, he was only seen in Marathi movies.

Amrish Puri and Salman Khan were seen in two releases in the year 2004 i.e. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Garv: Pride and Honour, which remained to be their last two movies together.

Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan shared screen space together after 5 years since their 1999 movie Hello Brother. They were a part of 2002 movie Tumko Na Bhool Paenge however, the duo did not share screen space in the movie.

Garv: Pride and Honour’s trailer shown in movie theatres and television was much appreciated as it featured Salman Khan working out.

Garv: Pride and Honour were Salman Khan and Farida Jalal’s last movie together.

Initially, Salman Khan was approached to essay the role of Hyder Ali Khan in the movie.

Salman Khan and Mukesh Rishi worked together last time till date.

Although Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan worked together in Auzaar however, Garv: Pride and Honour was the first movie that paired them together.

