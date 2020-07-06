Iulia Vantur Is Asked To Choose Between Salman, Arbaaz And Sohail; See Her Witty Response

Iulia Vantur recently posted a story asking her fans to ask her questions on her social media. Fans asked the star many questions and she responded with some funny and diplomatic answers. Find out what the star wrote in response to a fan who asked her to choose between Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.

Also Read | When Deepika Padukone chose Salman Khan over Ranveer Singh while answering a question

Iulia Vantur recently posted a "ask me a question" tab on her story on Instagram recently. Fans took this opportunity to ask her many questions. In the now disappeared story, one fan had asked the star to choose between Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan but Lulia didn't even break a sweat and replied gracefully with - Khan.

Also Read | Salman Khan's adorable camaraderie with Harshaali Malhotra from their poster shoot; watch

In another question, she was asked to comment on whether actor Sonakshi Sinha could lift her up. Iulia responded with - Of course she can!!! She’s the strongest girl. She can lift everyone’s mood up too - and posted a picture of Sonakshi lifting Salman up on the sets of Dabangg.

Also Read | Salman Khan's onscreen chemistry was better with Nagma or Rambha?

In a few of the recent snaps, Iulia posted a couple of photos of the flooded streets of Mumbai. In the pictures uploaded, viewers could see Iulia's car going through a flooded road and Iulia mentioned how this was in relation to Mumbai rains.

Also Read | What makes Kareena Kapoor & Salman Khan's movie 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' an interesting watch?

Check out the snap:

Pic Credit: Iulia Vantur's Instagram

In another unrelated snap, Iulia could be seen dancing to one of Salman's song as there was a camera crew recording her. There were also a few dancers who all had their masks on. The shooting was taking place at some farmhouse.

Check out the snap:

Pic Credit: Iulia Vantur's Instagram

It has been reported that Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan, along with other friends, have been quarantined together at Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. Iulia, in an interview with a media portal, had mentioned that her parents were asking when she was going to get married but she didn't find this to be important and said that spending time with people was important. She also mentioned that she wasn't bothered with marriage.

Promo Pic Credi: Iulia Vantur's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.