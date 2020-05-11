'Go Goa Gone' Team Celebrates Seven Years With A Social Distancing Message

Go Goa Gone stars Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari. Directed by Raj and DK, it is a zombie apocalypse action comedy film. Released in 2013, the film completed seven years on May 7, 2020. The cast and filmmaker came together in a video to celebrate the occasion. Read to know more.

Go Goa Gone cast celebrates 7 years

The cast of the film, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Puja Gupta and Anand Tiwari along with the directors, Raj and DK and music composers Sachin-Jigar appeared in a video celebrating seven years of Go Goa Gone. The 2:28 featuring all has a message of social distancing following the guidelines to curb COVID-19. The video starts with the popular dialogue from the film ‘what do we know? what have we learn?” and a message that says, “smoking is injurious to health. So is alcohol and drugs. Aaaand…not washing your hands even touching your face, not maintaining social distance. So…Be Smart. Be Cool. Stay Put.” Babaji Ki Booti from the film is played in the background as they enact.

Kunal Kemmu shared the video with the caption “7 years of Go Goa Gone!! On this Mother’s Day as go goa gone completes 7 years. The boys and girl wanted to thank Mother Nature for providing us with so many amazing things including. #babajikibooti. P.s : it’s home made.. even the video😉”[sic]. Others shared the same video on their Instagram handle with different captions. Saif Ali Khan was missing from the video.

Go Goa Gone received mixed reviews from the critics and became a cult horror-comedy film. A sequel was announced in 2019 but was pushed ahead to 2020 due to the unavailability of the actors, as per reports. Earlier in 2020, a title poster, Go Goa Gone 2 was revealed with a release date of March 2021. It is said to take place from where the first part ended.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Producer Dinesh Vijan and Eros International reunite for #GoGoaGone2... Sequel of #GoGoaGone... Will take off where the original ended... Starts Sept 2020... March 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/FCm304xDeB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2020

In an interview, Kunal Kemmu was asked when the shooting of the second part could begin. He replied that it’s his question too because he has also read the announcement. Other than that, he does not have any knowledge. Kunal mentioned that the makers of the film announced Go Goa Gone 2 twice in the last three years. There are logistical issues. Till the time they do not start shooting for the film, he will not believe it, because in the past two years he has been excited about that film on different levels and it is very close to his heart.

