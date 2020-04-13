Saif Ali Khan's Top Three Scenes From 'Go Goa Gone'; See Videos

Saif Ali Khan has firmly established himself in Bollywood with his slew of offbeat as well as mainstream roles. The actor, who started his acting career with the film Parampara, has worked in and delivered several blockbusters including Dil Chahta Hai, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Race, Kurban, Aarakshan, Cocktail, Phantom and many more. Throughout his acting career of more than 25 years, Saif has taken up some challenging roles over the years.

One such movie of him was the 2013 movie Go Goa Gone, which revolved around a group of friends who are seeking fun on an island infested with zombies. The movie was quite different from the usual Bollywood fare and gained a lot of attention. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan pretends to be a Russian gangster who is originally from Delhi. Take a look at some of Saif Ali Khan’s best moments from the film.

Saif Ali Khan's top three moments from the movie Go Goa Gone

In the above scene, Kunal Kemmu and his friends are accompanied by Boris while they try to save themselves from the zombies. The group is eager to find their way out of the island. On the other hand, Bunny is curious to know about Boris's real identity and he questions him if he is really a Russian. In answer to that, Saif reveals his true identity and says he is from Delhi.

While in search of a way out of the forest, Kunal Kemmu and his friends are attacked by three zombies. All get scared as they are surrounded by zombies and cannot find a way out. Then enters Saif Ali Khan's character Boris, who shoots at the zombies and rescues them.

After finding a safe place to stay in for the entire night, Boris asks if anyone was bitten by a zombie. Bunny decides to have some fun at Hardik's expense and asks him about his Russian girlfriend whom he met at the rave party the night before. After learning that Hardik got physical with the Russian girl, Boris confronts him with a knife and plans to gauge if Hardik is actually infected. His friends ask Hardik several questions to know whether he is fine and the scene is hilarious to watch.

