Kunal Kemmu Turns Rapper To Spread Awareness about Coronavirus | Watch

In this time of self-quarantine and lockdown, actors and celebrities are doing different things to keep their audience entertained and spread awareness on how to curbing COVID-19. Similarly, actor Kunal Kemmu also came up with a way of keeping his fans entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown. After actors like Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan, Kunal Kemmu has also shared a rap on his Instagram to generate awareness about COVID-19. Take a look at Kunal Kemmu's video here.

Kunal Kemmu's rap video on COVID-19 awareness

Kunal Kemmu took to his Instagram on March 29, 2020, to share a rap video. In the video, Kunal was seen singing in multiple Indian local languages and also in English. He captioned the video by writing "Even though it’s confined to my limited knowledge of languages... the message is for everyone. The power to end this is with us and within us so #stayhome #staysafe and please help out the ones in need."

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan are spending their time in self-quarantine with their daughter. Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture where she threw a house party for her daughter. In the image, we can see Inaya Naumi Kemmu enjoying a party with her cute cuddly friends. Inaya Naumi Kemmu is seen sitting among the teddy bears. Soha Ali Khan captioned the picture by writing “House party Day 6 #lockdown”. In the image, we can see Inaya sitting between a total of 8 bears of different colour and sizes. She seems to be enjoying her time partying with the teddy bears. Take a look at it here.

