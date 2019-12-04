Good Newwz Actor Akshay Kumar Reveals A Funny Anecdote About Bebo As A Child; Read Here

Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar, during an interview with a media portal, revealed a funny anecdote related to his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Akshay revealed that he knew Kareena Kapoor right from the time she used to visit Karisma Kapoor on the sets of their film. Read on to know more about Akshay Kumar’s interview during the promotion of Good Newwz.

Akshay Kumar shares funny incident about Kareena Kapoor

Akshay Kumar and his co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently busy promoting their film Good Newwz. The entire cast and crew of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming movie. Akshay Kumar has previously worked with Kareena Kapoor in films like Aitraaz, Ajnabee, and Kambakkht Ishq. Apart from Kareena, Akshay has also worked with Karisma Kapoor in several films. So, in an interview with a media portal, Akshay Kumar revealed how Kareena Kapoor used to visit her sister on the sets of their film.

Akshay Kumar was asked about his experience of working with Kareena over the years. Akshay revealed that his experience of Kareena Kapoor Khan was great. He then went on to recount days when Kareena used to visit Karisma on sets and Akshay used to play with her. He said that he still remembers the days when Kareena used to come with her sister Karisma. She recounted that Kareena was small and further added that he used to lift her.

Akshay Kumar took some time off from his busy shooting schedule to promote Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. The Ajnabee actor was busy shooting for his upcoming films Sooryavanshi and Laxxmi Bomb. Akshay Kumar’s Laxxmi Bomb is set to clash with Salman Khan’s film Radhe on Eid 2020. It will be interesting to see which of these movies turns out to be a hit at the box-office.

