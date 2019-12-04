Kareena Kapoor Khan Candidly Reveals She Shared Her 'Good Newwz' With THIS Person First

Kareena Kapoor Khan, while promoting her upcoming film Good Newwz, revealed that motherhood had been the greatest joy in her life as she had wanted to have a child. In a video that surfaced online on social media, the actor recalled sharing the 'good news' first and foremost with her husband actor Saif Ali Khan as she had been very excited about starting a family. Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her son Taimur Ali Khan in December 2016.

Take a look at the video post:

Read | Akshay Kumar pulls a prank on Kareena Kapoor Khan, her reaction is unmissable. Watch here

Taimur Ali Khan has been a favourite among the paparazzi ever since his birth as he is the most famous celebrity kid in town. The three-year-old has always been in the news for his appearances along with his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareen Kapoor Khan. Talking about motherhood in a recent interaction, Kareena revealed that she can't do without her kid even for an hour. She said,

"Taimur is a part of me I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day. I'm at a stage in my life where I don't have to choose between career and family. I'm doing both. I'm an actor but through all the ups and downs. I've been a sister, a wife, a mom and none of these roles have deterred me. In fact, it's put me on the right path. My dreams have gotten bigger there's much more to achieve. As an actor, and as a woman."

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan addresses shutterbugs obsession with Taimur Ali Khan

Watch | Taimur Ali Khan tells Kareena, 'I will not do it' while playing in the sand

On the professional front

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to appear onscreen in Raj Mehta's comedy entertainer Good Newwz which is scheduled to release on December 27. The actor will be seen playing the role of Deepti Batra who has been described by the makers of Good Newwz as a modern independent woman who has 'baby fever'. Currently, the 3 Idiots actor is filming for her next film titled Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Lagaan actor Aamir Khan will be playing the titular role in this film with Kareena as his love interest. The film will release on Christmas 2020.

Read | Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena follows Aamir's footsteps, seeks blessings at Golden Temple

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.