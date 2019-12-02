Good Newwz: With Anticipation At Its Peak, Kiara Advani Shares New Still From Film

Kiara Advani, who shot to fame post the success of Kabir Singh, with next be seen in the film, Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others. Actor Kiara Advani took to her official Instagram handle to share a still from the much-anticipated film. In the picture shared by Kiara Advani can be seen donning an all-black ensemble. Sharing the excitement with her fans, Kiara Advani captioned the picture as, "#GoodNewwz Alert- it’s still Sunday 🤩"

Kiara Advani shares new still from the film

About the film:

Starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the leading roles, Good Newwz tells the story of two couples who decide to pursue In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). Helmed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz also stars the ace actors Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the makers of Good Newwz have eyed a Christmas release, as the much-anticipated comedy entertainer releases on December 27, 2019.

On the professional front:

The actress will next be seen in Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 and the makers announced that Kartik Aaryan and the other lead actors, have already sharted shooting for the film. Reportedly, the second schedule of the sequel of the Akshay Kumar starrer will start in the coming year, i.e January 2020. The film also roped in the Drishyam star, Tabu, to play a prominent character for the film. The movie is all set to hit cinemas on July 31st, 2020 and it is going to be the first time where the audience will be seeing Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu sharing screen space.

