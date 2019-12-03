Good Newwz: Latest Song 'Sauda Khara' Declared A Wedding Chart-buster Already, Watch

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, Good Newwz has released yet another track from the movie. A reprised version of Sukhbir’s hit song, the Good Newwz track is called Sauda Khara Khara. The video features Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Sukhbir dancing to the hook line of the song.

Watch the Sauda Khara Khara song here:

The Good Newwz track is sung by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir and Dhvani Bhanushali. The music of this Good Newwz song is created by Lijo George and Dj Chetas & Sukhbir. Kumaar has penned down the lyrics. Good Newwz has also used a few other Punjabi songs, reprising them in Bollywood style. Sauda Khara Khara had earlier featured Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea.

The video of Sauda Khara Khara song starts with Kiara Advani entering a wedding while dancing to the dhol beats. She is next joined by Diljit Dosanjh. Sukhbir also appears in the video of this Good Newwz song but only when the hook line of his song Sauda Khara Khara starts playing. Akshay Kumar also makes an appearance towards the end of the video. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing from this video.

Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh had earlier taken to their social media handles to share a glimpse of the song. Akshay had shared a still from the song where he, Kiara and Diljit are captured doing a Bhangra step in the Sauda Khara Khara song.

His caption read, “The clock’s ticking for an epic shaadi song with some Bhangra! #SaudaKharaKhara out today at 2pm”.

Internet already seems to be grooving on the Bhangra tunes as they declare it a chartbuster. Take a look -

A perfect song for wedding parties 💫💫

Another C-H-A-R-T-B-U-S-T-E-R loading 💥💥



I compiled all his nagin steps and its really soothing to see that he grabbed attention within few secs of his presence 🔥🔥#SaudaKharaKhara #Goodnewzz #AkshayKumar ❤ pic.twitter.com/IPd2jcp9Wp — 🌸 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐑𝐮𝐮 🌸 (@Khiladi_ki_saru) December 3, 2019

#SaudaKharaKhara another chart buster... Leave the song just see the Nagin Dance of @akshaykumar sir. Those steps are enough for me to watch this song at least 50 times. 😍 https://t.co/YYfGNmOxYL — Dipok Barman (@dipokbarman) December 3, 2019

The trailer of Good Newwz was launched recently and the reactions have been pretty positive towards it. It was also lauded for the hilarious scenes between the two couples, Akshay-Kareena and Diljit-Kiara. The plot of the movie revolves around two couples trying to get pregnant through artificial insemination but the whole affair takes a comic turn when the sperms get exchanged. Good Newwz is being directed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The movie is all set to release on December 27.

Watch the Good Newwz trailer here:

