'Bhangra-with-a-twist'? Akshay Kumar Shares Teaser Of Good Newwz Song Sauda Khara Khara

Good Newwz is among the highly-anticipated films remaining to come out this year and has generated a lot of attention online with its promotional activities and updates. The actors and makers of the film took to their social media accounts and posted the announcement of the release of the next song Sauda Khara Khara with a video teaser. The song is expected to be the rage this wedding season as it has bhangra beats with a twist of glamour in it.

Have a look at the teaser:

Read | Akshay Kumar Sports The Same T-shirt For 'Housefull' & 'Good Newwz', Netizens React

The goof-up comedy scheduled to release on December 27 features actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani along with Akshay Kumar and is a story about two couples with the same last name trying to conceive a child using In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). All four actors have been promoting the film through their social media handles right from the release of the trailer. Akshay Kumar shared another poster of the movie on Sunday giving a 'glimpse into the goofed up lives of the Batras'.

Read | Good Newwz Song 'Chandigarh Mein': Super Glam BTS Photos Get The Temperature Soaring

Take a look at the poster:

Read | Akshay Kumar On Enigmatic Kareena: "After Aitraaz Fans Can't Wait To See Us Reunited"

Fun on the sets

On Saturday, Akshay Kumar posted a hilarious BTS video of the fun on the sets of his upcoming film. The 2-minute long video features the makers of the film revealing how much fun it had been to shoot with actors like Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani. It also shows some BTS pranks played by the actors making the shoot an incredibly fun experience. Akshay Kumar captioned his post by stating that there is bound to be good vibes wherever there is Good Newwz.

Take a look at the funny BTS video:

Read | Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Good Newwz' Is 'a Comedy With A Serious Subject For The Audience'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.