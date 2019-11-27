Good Newwz: Akshay Kumar Was In 'unheard Of' Situation During Shoot Of Song, Director Awed

The fact that Akshay Kumar has consistently managed to do three-four films every year has been one of the highlights of his career. It has made him stand out from most of the other stars. It is practically impossible for anyone to work at this rate unless there is a focus on discipline and professionalism, something that ‘Khiladi Kumar’ has always been known for. However, the actor showcased such professionalism on the sets of his latest Good Newwz that even his director Raj Mehta was left amazed. The 52-year-old was unwell during the shoot of the song Chandigarh Mein, however, he completed the shoot without any hassles.

After generating buzz with the trailer of Good Newwz, the team is now gearing up for the launch of its first track Chandigarh Mein. The shooting of the track was completed in October and that time, the bonding between Akshay Kumar’s leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani had made headlines. An interesting trivia related to the track was that Akshay Kumar was running high fever on the day the shoot was to take place.

In an interview with a daily, the Waqt: The Race Against Time star said he was extremely excited to present the club number to the fans. He was so impressed with the track that it could even get him out of his ‘sickbed’. The actor said that he was in an ‘unheard of’ situation during the shoot, referring to his poor health. However, he shared that the ‘energy and passion’ of the track couldn’t keep him away and so he could complete the shoot without any trouble. Akshay added that he could not say if he liked the lyrics or the music of the song, and termed it as a ‘party anthem of the year’.

Director’s take

The director Raj Mehta too was reported as saying in an interview with a media publication that the team did not expect Akshay to arrive on the sets due to his poor health. He added that Akshay easily managed to pull off the choreography, though he was in ‘pain’ when the director shouted ‘cut.’ Raj Mehta said it was ‘amazing’ to experience this professionalism that he had stories of.

The team members have been sharing its teaser and other pictures from the shoot. While the audio has been released, the video is expected to be out on Wednesday evening. Badshah and Harrdy Sandhu too are a part of it. Meanwhile, Good Newwz also starring Diljit Dosanjh, releases on December 27.

