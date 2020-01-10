'Good Newwz' Box Office Update Day 14: Akshay- Kareena Starrer Is On A Dream Run

The much-anticipated movie of 2019- Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, is grabbing big numbers at the box office. The movie hit the screens on December 27, 2019, and reportedly featured in 3150 screens worldwide. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie is doing stupendously well with the audience. There were reports saying that the film was inching towards Rs. 200 crores. Looks like the film would soon hit the mark. Read on to know the latest update of Good Newwz box office collection.

Good Newwz box office collection day 14 update

Good Newwz is a comedy film that bursts laughter from the struggle of two couples trying to get pregnant through IVF technology. According to reports, Good Newwz amassed a huge amount of Rs.175 crores on Thursday. The film completes its third week today, January 10. As per latest box office update derived by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Good Newwz box office collection is on a dream run. The film has collected a total of Rs. 181.36 crores up till now. There are numerous reports claiming that the movie will hit the 200 crore mark by this weekend.

#GoodNewwz biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 127.90 cr

Week 2: ₹ 53.46 cr

Total: ₹ 181.36 cr#India biz.

SUPERHIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 10, 2020

However, there are reports saying that the release of Rajnikanth's Darbar, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will give a good competition to the Good Newwz box office collection. According to critic reviews, Ajay's 100th film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been receiving massive love from the audience. Check out:

(Picture source: Akshay Kumar Instagram)

