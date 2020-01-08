'Good Newwz' BO Collection Beats 'Bodyguard' To Become Kareena's Third-highest Grosser

As 2019 came to an end, Kareena Kapoor made a comeback to the silver screen with Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz. The film, which also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, was well received by the fans and have been the talk of the town since its inception, thanks to its stellar star cast and the unique storyline.

Good Newwz is a comedy film which follows two couples who are trying to get pregnant with the aid of IVF technology. Their lives turn upside down after a major goof-up that gives birth to a lot of laughter for the viewers.

According to the latest Box Office India report, Good Newwz, which had a flying start in the domestic circuit, has done a decent business at the box office and is only expected to continue going strong.

#GoodNewwz is in no mood to slow down... Will breach ₹ 175 cr mark today [Day 13]... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr, Sat 11.70 cr, Sun 14.40 cr, Mon 5.40 cr, Tue 5.04 cr. Total: ₹ 172.54 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 8, 2020

Good Newwz beats Bodyguard at the box office

The film has now beat Bodyguard to become Kareena Kapoor's third-highest grosser, followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 3 Idiots which fall under the 200 club and 300 club category respectively. Bodyguard had a box office collection ₹144 crores.

Kareena Kapoor upcoming films in 2020

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Angrezi Medium. It is an upcoming film directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films. It is a spin-off of the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium.

The film also features Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead along with Kareena Kapoor. Angrezi Medium is slated to release in March this year.

