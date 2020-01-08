The Debate
'Good Newwz' BO Collection Beats 'Bodyguard' To Become Kareena's Third-highest Grosser

Bollywood News

Good Newwz box office has surpassed Bodyguard making it Kareena Kapoor's third-highest grossing film after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 3 Idiots. Read for details.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Good Newwz box office

As 2019 came to an end, Kareena Kapoor made a comeback to the silver screen with Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz. The film, which also features Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, was well received by the fans and have been the talk of the town since its inception, thanks to its stellar star cast and the unique storyline. 

Good Newwz is a comedy film which follows two couples who are trying to get pregnant with the aid of IVF technology. Their lives turn upside down after a major goof-up that gives birth to a lot of laughter for the viewers.

According to the latest Box Office India report, Good Newwz, which had a flying start in the domestic circuit, has done a decent business at the box office and is only expected to continue going strong.

Also Read | Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pic Create Ripples On The Internet

Also Read | How Saif Ali Khan Celebrated New Year With Kareena Kapoor Khan And Little Taimur

Good Newwz beats Bodyguard at the box office

The film has now beat Bodyguard to become Kareena Kapoor's third-highest grosser, followed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 3 Idiots which fall under the 200 club and 300 club category respectively. Bodyguard had a box office collection ₹144 crores.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Disha Patani - Who Rocked This Green Embellished Gown Better?

Kareena Kapoor upcoming films in 2020

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Angrezi Medium. It is an upcoming film directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the production banner Maddock Films. It is a spin-off of the 2017 comedy Hindi Medium.

The film also features Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead along with Kareena Kapoor. Angrezi Medium is slated to release in March this year.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Has Won The Coveted 'Black Lady' For Many Of Her Performances; See The List

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
