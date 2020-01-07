Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Disha Patani - Who Rocked This Green Embellished Gown Better?

Bollywood actor Disha Patani was spotted in pretty green gown during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Malang. However, her outfit was similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s green gown which she wore at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. Who rocked this green embellished gown better?

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals Why She Agreed To Work In 'Angrezi Medium'

Disha Patani in Green thigh-high slit gown

Disha Patani turned heads at the event in a sexy thigh-high slit green dress. The shimmery attire was body-hugging and came with sequins all over it. She paired the dress with high heels. For this look, the actress went for smokey eyes and soft nude lips. Her look was completed with curly locks.

ALSO READ: "Kareena Kapoor Is Not A Fashion Victim," Says Rhea Kapoor On Her Latest Muse

Kareen Kapoor Khan in a sparkly green gown

Kareena looked her glamorous best in Alexander Terekhov's emerald green sequinned dress. As she posed for the shutterbugs, she flaunted her well-toned back in her backless halter neckline. The Heroine actor kept her make-up very light and hair styled in loose curls. She also accessorised her look with a black clutch which added to the oomph factor for her outfit.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor's Pictures That Showcase Sibling Love

ALSO READ: Bollywood Fashion Update: Here Are Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.