Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Disha Patani - Who Rocked This Green Embellished Gown Better?

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor is undoubtedly Bollywood fashionista. But Disha Patani's recent outfit reminded fans about Kareena's pretty green gown. Who wore it better?

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor

Bollywood actor Disha Patani was spotted in pretty green gown during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Malang. However, her outfit was similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s green gown which she wore at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception. Who rocked this green embellished gown better?

Disha Patani in Green thigh-high slit gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on

Disha Patani turned heads at the event in a sexy thigh-high slit green dress. The shimmery attire was body-hugging and came with sequins all over it. She paired the dress with high heels. For this look, the actress went for smokey eyes and soft nude lips. Her look was completed with curly locks. 

Kareen Kapoor Khan in a sparkly green gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Kareena looked her glamorous best in Alexander Terekhov's emerald green sequinned dress. As she posed for the shutterbugs, she flaunted her well-toned back in her backless halter neckline.  The Heroine actor kept her make-up very light and hair styled in loose curls. She also accessorised her look with a black clutch which added to the oomph factor for her outfit.

