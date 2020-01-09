The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Good Newwz' Box Office Collections: Akshay-Kareena Starrer Inch Towards 200 Crores

Bollywood News

Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor in the lead, has earned massive collections on its third week. Check out the box office collections.

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
good newwz

Bollywood film, Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, is raking big numbers at the box office. The movie, released on December 27, 2019 reportedly in 3150 screens worldwide, has earned a good amount at the domestic circuit.

Here are the total domestic box office collections of Good Newwz

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Movies Report Card: Good Newwz Vs Housefull 4 Box Office Collections

Good Newwz total box office collection 

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta reportedly has earned about Rs.175 crores at the domestic circuit. The movie, that reportedly entered the 100-crore club in the first week of its release, is maintaining a steady pace at the box office.

However, many trade pundits believe that the release of Rajnikanth's Darbar, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero will reportedly hamper the collections of Good Newwz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies) on

(Image Credits: Dharma Productions Instagram)

Also Read | 'Good Newwz' BO Collection Beats 'Bodyguard' To Become Kareena's Third-highest Grosser

Good Newwz narrates the tale of two couples, whose sperms get mismatched at Invirtio fertilization (IVF) clinic. Released a few weeks ago, the movie has been receiving positive reviews from all corners. Here are a few fan reactions to Good Newwz

Fans reactions to Good Newwz: 

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Promotional Wardrobe From Good Newwz Proves She Is A Trendsetter

Also Read | 'Good Newwz' Refuses To Slow Down On 11th Day; Breaks 'Kesari's Record

Image Courtesy: Dharma Productions Instagram

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
RAPIST FILES CURATIVE PETITION
MASSIVE BLAST IN WB
JNU FORMS PANEL TO PROBE VIOLENCE
CHHAPAAK TAX-FREE IN MP
SC QUESTIONS RATIONALE OF PLEA
BEN LAUGHLIN FOR BRISBANE HEAT BBL