'Good Newwz' Box Office Collections: Akshay-Kareena Starrer Inch Towards 200 Crores

Bollywood film, Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, is raking big numbers at the box office. The movie, released on December 27, 2019 reportedly in 3150 screens worldwide, has earned a good amount at the domestic circuit.

Here are the total domestic box office collections of Good Newwz.

Good Newwz total box office collection

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta reportedly has earned about Rs.175 crores at the domestic circuit. The movie, that reportedly entered the 100-crore club in the first week of its release, is maintaining a steady pace at the box office.

However, many trade pundits believe that the release of Rajnikanth's Darbar, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero will reportedly hamper the collections of Good Newwz.

(Image Credits: Dharma Productions Instagram)

Good Newwz narrates the tale of two couples, whose sperms get mismatched at Invirtio fertilization (IVF) clinic. Released a few weeks ago, the movie has been receiving positive reviews from all corners. Here are a few fan reactions to Good Newwz.

Fans reactions to Good Newwz:

@akshaykumar Good news - Amazing movie. Me and my husband laughed the guts out.. #GoodNewwz #Bollywood — Nishtha Singh (@MrsIndiaNishtha) January 9, 2020

At the Show of #GoodNewwz yesterday..कल गुड नयुज देखी Akshay Kumar @akshaykumar Diljit @diljitdosanjh @advani_kiara @KareenaK_FC did a great act a great comedy about childless couples 👫

Enjoyed it a funny comedy with some great songs 🎶 👍 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PXLs0TUPgJ — HAPPY NEW YEAR 2020 🎊 (@NITIN81IN) January 9, 2020

Okay #GoodNewwz just made my baby fever get worse 🥺🥺

Would recommend it as well , it was too hilarious! — Ramisha. (@DeewaniMastani_) January 8, 2020

Watched #GoodNewwz for 3rd Time just for @akshaykumar Sir.

13th Day of its Release, still people were rushing into theatre and Family Audience were Completely Enjoying the film. pic.twitter.com/9JZnkvAzbi — Akki's Batman🦇 (@AKKIsBatman) January 8, 2020

Image Courtesy: Dharma Productions Instagram

