Good Newwz Vs Dabangg Box Office: Akshay Kumar Or Salman Khan, Who Stole The Show?

The two most anticipated projects of 2019 released in December. Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Good Newwz and Salman Khan's cop-drama Dabangg 3 hit the theatres in the second half of December. Dabangg 3 released a week before Good Newwz. The release of Good Newwz and protest against CAA affected the box-office collection of Salman's film. Here is a detailed report card for both the films and their business after the opening weekend.

Dabangg 3 box office collection

The Prabhu Deva directorial released on December 20, 2017. The third installment of the series, Dabangg 3, is produced under the banner of SKF and Arbaaz Khan productions along with Saffron Broadcast Media. Apart from Salman, it stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sudeep Kichcha and debutant Saiee Manjrekar.

Reportedly, the film collected an estimate of ₹81.15 crores on its first weekend. The film went down after the release of Good Newwz, according to the trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Reported by a leading daily, the film has bagged an estimated amount of ₹142 crores so far. Dabangg 3 is expected to close its lifetime box-office collection at around ₹145 - 150crores. After the first weekend, the film got weaker as it struggled to reach the mark of ₹140 crores at the box-office.

#Dabangg3 goes down in Week 2... Biz at multiplexes hit due to #GoodNewwz... Single screens better, not great... Might benefit due to #NewYear celebrations... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 137.80 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

Good Newwz box-office collection

The comedy-drama directed by Raj Mehta stars Akshay and Kareena along with Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film released on December 27, 2019. The film narrates the story of two couples, who opt for the IVF process and because of some goof-up, they step in each other's life.

The *last Friday* of the year [December] - after #Christmas festivities - is the new 'lucky' date for movie releases...

28 Dec 2018: #Simmba

27 Dec 2019: #GoodNewwz

Will it be a hat trick next year [2020]? — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 31, 2019

The Raj Mehta directorial collected an estimate of ₹65 crores at the box-office on its opening weekend. Reportedly, the running of Good Newwz in single screen theatres kept it strong in its second week as well. Reportedly the film has collected ₹120 crores so far. The film entered in the ₹100 crore club on the sixth day of its release.

