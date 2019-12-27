'Dabangg 3' Box Office Collection: Will The Movie Make Just Rs 150 Crore On Day 7?

Bollywood star Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 opened to ₹20 crores at the box office and went on to make similar numbers at the ticketing counters on the second day. However, it has been reported that the collections of Dabangg 3 are significantly low in the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh circuit. The footfall has been low in the cities as the nationwide protest for the Citizens Amendment Act has been underway. Dabangg 3, however, has managed to cross the ₹100 crores mark in just five days.

It has been reported by the official website of Box Office India, that the movie- Dabangg 3 has collected around ₹113.50 crore nett in the first week. It has also been reported that after a decent Thursday business there is a chance the movie can be an average fare if it can do decent business in week two. However, considering that the collections were 25 per cent down on Monday. It seems to be a difficult task to rope in better numbers.

It has also been reported that the movie will see a decline in the multiplexes due to the release of the Akshay Kumar starrer Good Newwz. However, if the decline on Friday is around 30 per cent then, the movie- Dabangg 3 is expected to make around ₹150 crore nett only. Check out the day-wise box office collection for the past six days.

Day-wise Box office collection

#Dabangg3 gets a boost due to #Christmas holiday on Day 6... However, the overall growth on a *big holiday* should’ve been more than what it is... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr, Tue 12 cr, Wed 15.70 cr. Total: ₹ 119.55 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 26, 2019

Friday: 24.50 crores

Saturday: 24.75 crores

Sunday: 31.90 crores

Monday: 10.70 crores

Tuesday: 12 crores

Wednesday: 15.70 crores

About Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 is the third movie from the Dabangg franchise and is directed by Prabhu Deva. The movie is produced by Salman Khan films and Arbaaz Khan. Dabangg 3 released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages. Dabangg 3 released in theatres on December 20, 2019.

