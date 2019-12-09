Karisma Kapoor Posts Picture With Govinda, Leaves Fans Guessing

Karisma Kapoor recently posted a picture with Bollywood actor Govinda. The two have a good fan-following as they have featured together in a number of films like Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, and Andaz Apna Apna amongst others. The picture was posted from the sets of a dance reality show when they were shooting for the finale episode.

Karisma Kapoor dances with Govinda; gives fans a nostalgic ride

Karisma Kapoor recently posted a picture from the sets of Dance Dance Junior, which is aired on Star Jalsha. In the picture posted, she can be seen enjoying dancing with the actor Govinda. In the post made on her official Instagram handle, she can be seen wearing a red gown that has full sleeves. The actor can be seen wearing a sleeveless jacket with the dress. On the other hand, Govinda can be seen wearing a black two-piece. In the caption for the post, the actor Karisma Kapoor can be seen talking about how dancing with “Chichi” brings back many fond memories. She can be seen asking her fans to guess what hook step are they doing in the picture. The comments section is full of her fans guessing the song and the hook step. A number of people can be seen voting for Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha. Some people suggest it is Chalo Ishq Ladaye, Haseena Maan Jayegi, or Goriya Chura Na Mera Jiya. Have a look at the post and the reactions here.

Karisma Kapoor’s views on social media

In a recent interview with an online portal, Karisma Kapoor spoke about social media and about how Bollywood celebrities are on it. According to her, what is shown on social media is not a hundred per cent genuine. Stars have one real and one reel life. She said that she tries to be as close to reality as possible. She also mentioned that actors earn good money on social media.

