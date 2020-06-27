Govinda And Karisma Kapoor's Songs That Became Popular For Their Hook Steps

Back in the 90s, actor Govinda was popular for his iconic dance moves. Similarly, actor Karisma Kapoor was one of the highest-paid actors back then, who collaborated with him for several films. The duo was together popular for their films and moreover, for their dance numbers. Take a look at their top 5 songs which became famous for their hook step.

5 songs of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor that became popular for their hook steps

What is Mobile Number?

The song What is Mobile Number featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The song is from the film Haseena Maan Jayegi also starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Batra, along with Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The song What is Mobile Number is one of their most popular songs together.

Sona Kitna Sona Hai

Sung by Udit Narayan and Poornima, the song Sona Kitna Sona Hai is also popular for the iconic duo’s dance step. The song is from the film Hero No. 1. The film is about an industrialist and a student who try to convince their families that the two are made for each other.

Mohabbat Ki Nahi Jati

The song Mohabbat ki Nahi Jati is also from the film Hero No.1 starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in the lead roles. The film released in the year 1997 and the song Mohabbat Ki Nahi Jati was sung by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam. Apart from the actor's dance steps, the song became famous for being shot at an exotic location as well as their outfits in the film.

Main to Raste se Jaa raha tha

Husn Hai Suhana

The film Coolie No. 1 starred Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan and Sadashiv Amrapurkar. The song Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha That is a popular song from the cult film. This movie was one of Karisma Kapoor’s first successful films of her career. The film follows the life of a coolie who pretends to be a rich man, in order to impress a cunning man and marry his daughter. The song Husn Hai Suhana is also another popular dance number, which is famous for the lead actors' dance moves.

