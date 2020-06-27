When Ranbir Kapoor Apologised To Govinda For Removing His Role From 'Jagga Jasoos'

‘Jagga Jasoos’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, was stuck in a controversy over Bollywood actor Govinda’s role being chopped off from the film. During the time of its release, Govinda’s look was also leaked, but later, director Anurag Basu confirmed that they had removed his part as the story plot had changed.

Talking about it, Govinda had later gone on a Twitter rant against the makers of the film. In his Twitter posts, Govinda had stated that he had given his 100 per cent to the movie even though he was unwell. Take a look at his posts below:

ALSO READ: Did Ranbir Kapoor & Anushka Plan To Get Gossip Show Banned In BTown? Watch Viral Video

(Image Credit: Govinda Twitter Handle)

After this situation took place, Ranbir Kapor, who was also the co-producer of the film, then apologised to Govinda for chopping off his role. The actor, in a throwback interview with a portal, had admitted that the entire track was chopped off because of Anurag and him. Ranbir had revealed that they had begun the film without a complete script in hand. By the time the movie moved forward, the characters of the film had changed entirely.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Makes A Better On-screen Pair With Imran Khan Or Ranbir Kapoor?

Talking about the same, Ranbir Kapoor had further said that it would have been very irresponsible and unfair to cast someone like legendary actor Govinda and not do justice to his role. The actor had added that it was regrettable the way things had worked out. They had to think of the best for their film and had to cut the track out.

All about the film Jagga Jasoos

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos was considered amongst the most highly anticipated films of the year 2017. It was also the second time Anurag Basu and Ranbir Kapoor collaborated after their blockbuster hit Barfi!. Moreover, Ranbir turned producer with this film which was co-produced by Disney.

The film was a musical adventure drama full of special effects. This flick also had plenty of twists and turns to keep the viewers engaged. The plot was the story of a son who tries to find his lost father. The Ranbir-Katrina starrer failed at the box-office, but its songs were loved by many fans of the actors.

ALSO READ: Watch Ranbir Kapoor Behind-the-scenes Shooting The Iconic Song 'Kun Faya Kun'

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor's Stills From 'YJHD' Will Get You Nostalgic; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.