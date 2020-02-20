When Govinda Was Asked About The Remake Of 'Coolie No.1' Starring Varun And Sara

Filmmaker David Dhawan is all set to bring in the official remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's Coolie No. 1 back to the silver screen and while the film has been the talk of the town, the main male lead in the original film, Govinda has neither reacted nor commented on the remake. And now finally breaking his silence over the matter, the actor extended his good wishes to the team for the remake of the iconic classic.

In an interview with a leading media publication, the actor stated that remakes of all good films are being made, and he think that it is a good initiative. He also informed that he was told that there are actors in the industry who either look, express or dance like him which he finds extremely flattering.

Coolie No. 1 is a comedy film directed by David Dhawan. The remake will mark the director's 45th film in Bollywood. The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johny Lever with others. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh., Coolie No.1 is scheduled to release on May 1, 2020, and is one of the most-anticipated films of the year.

Meanwhile, Govinda, who was last seen in Sikandar Bharti's Rangeela Raja. However, it was received badly by critics, audiences thus tanking at the Box Office. The actor is now reported to be working on a new Bollywood movie. Reports have it that the actor will be seen next in Vikram Bhatt's Tumhare Liye. And if they are to be believed, then it will feature popular actors like Urmila Matondkar and Chandrachur Singh in the lead. However, there is no confirmation about the same by the makers.

