Popular Bollywood actor Govinda recently took to his social media to announce his new YouTube channel. The YouTube channel that was catapulted on February 14, is named 'Govinda No 1'. The announcement comes days after the popular 90s actor joined the social networking site TikTok. Here is all you need to know about Govinda's YouTube channel.

Check out the post:

Govinda launches his YouTube channel, names it 'Govinda No. 1'

The channel 'Govinda No 1', that launched on Valentine's Day, is reported to be a doorway for the actor to interact with his fans. The Youtube channel so far has two songs sung by Govinda. The first song titled Chal Na Romance Kare is a romantic track, celebrating the romance of the 90s. The second song titled Dream Come True is an upbeat dance number, also sung by Govinda. The videos have been appreciated by the fans of the actor.

Check out Govinda's youtube videos:

Govinda, who was last seen in Sikandar Bharti's Rangeela Raja, is reported to be working on a new Bollywood movie. Meanwhile, the popular actor seems to have his hands full with some interesting projects in his kitty. Reports have it that the actor will be seen next in Vikram Bhatt's Tumhare Liye. If the reports are to go by, the movie will feature popular actors like Urmila Matondkar and Chandrachur Singh in the lead. However, the makers have not confirmed the news.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Govinda Instagram)

