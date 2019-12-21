Govinda Celebrates His Birthday Today | Here's A List Of His Movies One Must Watch

Popularly known as Govinda, the famous star of the Bollywood industry was actually named Govind Ahuja. The actor made his Bollywood debut alongside Shatrughan Sinha and Sashi Kapoor in the movie called Ilzaam. Ever since his debut, he has done over 165 movies. He has bagged numerous awards as a comic actor, Govinda is very popular for his dance moves and unique way of acting. In fact, he became a major source of inspiration for many Telugu actors and his acting and dance skills are still followed in the Telugu film industry. The actor celebrates his birthday today, and here is a list of his top five performances as an actor.

'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare'

The Hindi-language comedy film was directed by Harmeshh Malhotra. Starring Govinda alongside Raveena Tandon, the movie released in 2002. The plot of the movie revolves around the love story between Govinda, who goes by the name Raj, and Raveena, who portrayed Kiran in the movie. Kiran’s father runs an illegal business and wanted to marry Kiran to a gangster. While Kiran is obliged to her father’s wish, she is in love with Raj who is a rich man but has no links to crime.

'Raja Babu'

Raja Babu is an action comedy film directed by David Dhawan. Starring Govinda with Karisma Kapoor, the movie released in 1994. The plot of the movie revolves around Govinda and Karisma, who portrayed the characters of Raja Babu and Madhu respectively. Raja Babu, despite being brought up in a wealthy family, lacks urban manners. He falls in love with the snobbish Madhu who thinks education and manners are essential.

'Hero No. 1'

Directed by David Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor and Govinda reunited for this film. The movie released in 1997 and was a comedy-drama film. The film is a love story between the two actors who fall in love in Europe. They decide to get married but must first convince Karisma’s character’s father, who refused to marry the two of them.

