Govinda's Birthday: Remember When The Actor Remarried His Wife Sunita In 2012?

Actor Govinda is celebrating his 57th birthday on December 21, 2020. Remember when the actor married his wife Sunita Ahuja again in 2012? He revealed in an interview that it was his mother’s advice and his beliefs that made him take this decision. Read on to know more details about the whole story.

Remember when Govinda married wife Sunita, again

In 2012, actor Govinda chose to marry his wife Sunita Ahuja again in 2012, at the age of 49 and also marking close to 25 years of their marriage. As per reports in Postoast, Govinda revealed that he did this because of his mother’s advice. The marriage took place in London and was arranged by the actor's friends. He also acknowledged his beliefs in superstition and numerology which is why he changed his name as he wanted the number 27, which adds up to nine.

Govinda also mentioned that he recited the Gayatri Mantra 24 lakh times at the age of 14. The actor did this in order to attain success in the showbiz. He mentioned that this was also advised by his mother, and he had her blessings, as the actor looked nowhere close to an actor in those times.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

The couple got married on March 11, 1987, after which their marriage was kept under wraps for over four years till their daughter Tina Ahuja was born. The actor mentions, they did this so as to make sure that his female fandom as a star will not be affected, more so that the actor was at the peak of his career at the time.

Talking about how they fell in love, the actor said that both he and Sunita are quite opposite and often fought on trivial matters, only to later become friends and eventually fall in love. The marriage was initially not approved of by Sunita’s mother, but she later agreed owing to her daughter’s happiness. The couple have two children together, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan, of which the former made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Second Hand Husband.

