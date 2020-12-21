Govinda's Birthday: Madhuri Dixit Extends Wishes, Says 'your Presence Brings Smile'

Actor Govinda turned a year older on December 21 and his fans have been pouring in their best wishes to the actor since morning. Apart from his fans, the actor also received birthday wishes from his friends and co-stars from the industry. Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit Nene shared throwback pictures from the sets of a reality show while extending her wishes to Govinda.

Madhuri Dixit wishes Govinda

In the beautiful pictures, the two stars can be seen striking a pose together on the sets in a cool selfie. While captioning the post and wishing the Sandwich actor, Madhuri wrote, “Your films, dance, dialogues... your presence alone brings a smile on everyone's face including mine. Sending you my best wishes on your birthday. Happy birthday.” Apart from Madhuri Dixit, Govinda’s Raja Babu co-actor Karisma Kapoor also penned her wishes in a heartfelt post on her Instagram story. Karisma shared a dancing picture from the sets of a show and wrote, “ Happy Birthday Chi Chi” on her Instagram story.

Govinda was born to a family of actors where his father Arun Ahuja had done close to 40 films before he quit the industry while his mother Nirmala Devi, was a well-known classical singer and an actor. Though he belonged to a great family, his initial career days were full of poverty and struggle. His family shifted to suburbs in Mumbai after they had sold off their porch house in Mumbai when his father Arun decided to produce films. Famous for his slapstick performances and dancing skills, Govinda is considered a mass entertainer and a greatly successful actor in Bollywood. The actor started out his career as an action and dancing hero in the 1980s, his earlier box-office hits include Ilzaam (1986), Love 86 (1986), Hatya (1988), Jeete Hain Shaan Se (1988), and Hum (1991).

