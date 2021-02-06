'Grateful': Priyanka Chopra Gets 'emotional' As 'The White Tiger' Achieves Milestone

On February 6, Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced through her social media handle that her recent release, The White Tiger has reached at number one position on the 'top 10 film list in 64 countries'. The actor took to her Instagram handle and said, "It’s so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant incredible story". Furthermore, talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra Jonas said, "The White Tiger being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe-inspiring".

The White Tiger achieves new milestone

On Feb 6, the former Miss World shared a poster of The White Tiger on her Instagram. The poster features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Adarsh Gourav. This Instagram post announces the recent milestone achieved by the drama film. It also states that The White Tiger will now be seen in 27 million households in its first four weeks.

Sharing this exciting news on social media, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also congratulated The White Tiger cast and crew. She said, " Congrats and thank you to Aravind, Ramin, Adarsh, Raj, Mukul, Ava and everyone involved". The megastar also thanked the streaming platform and said, "Thank you Netflix for giving our little movie wings #grateful". Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram post:

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Priyanka went gaga over the latest achievement of the film. One of the users wrote, "Great movie! We loved it and I especially loved your roll as a strong woman standing up for what’s right", while another added, "Congrats! It’s what y’all deserve". Another fan commented, "Congratulations!!! ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ‘ðŸ» this film is beyond words!". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credit - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

The White Tiger plot

The White Tiger plot follows the story of a poor Indian villager Balram, who dreams to break free from poverty. Helmed by Ramin Bahrani, the film is an adaptation of 2008's novel of the same name by Aravind Adiga. The White Tiger cast ensemble boats Adarsh Gourav as Balram along with Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra in prominent roles. The drama film premiered on Netflix on Jan 22, 2021.

