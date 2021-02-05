Jacqueine Fernandez Moves Into New Apartment Formerly Owned By Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Many celebrities in Bollywood are known to be neighbours and are often seen in certain locations in Mumbai. However, in the case of Jacqueline Fernandez, she seems to have moved into a house that was owned by another major Bollywood star, Priyanka Chopra. In a report by Pinkvilla, it has been revealed that after having stayed at her previous locality for several years, Jacqueline has moved into a new locality. And coincidentally, the house that she has moved into happens to be previously owned by Priyanka Chopra - here are more details on this.

Jacqueline Fernadez moves into Priyanka’s former house

While Priyanka Chopra has now moved in with husband Nick Jonas in a massive mansion in Los Angeles, she once used to live in a lavish house in Juhu, which has a huge balcony. However, the house has now been reportedly purchased by Jacqueline, who has been a part of several hit films in the last few years. The apartment in Juhu is in a building called Karma Yog, and the estimated value of the flat is Rs. 7 crore. While neither of the actors have made any comments on this co-incidence, it comes as rather interesting news for their fans.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Reveals One Marriage Rule That She And Nick Jonas Follow

A short video was posted on social media shows the flat along with its huge balcony. It also shows the locality of the building, which looked like a busy street. Jacqueline used to live in a locality in Bandra for the past many years but has decided to finally move on to this new location. The flat was apparently the residence of Priyanka just before she moved in with Nick Jonas. The couple has now been married to each other for over two years.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Goes WOW On Parineeti Chopra's 'The Girl On The Train' Trailer

Jacqueline Fernandez has become one of the most popular actors in Bollywood at the present moment, having worked in dozens of films. Some of her most popular films include Kick, Murder 2, Brothers, Dishoom and first three Housefull films, among others. She was last seen in the Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer, directed by Shirish Kunder.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas Dreams Of Having 'many' Kids With Wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's Weekly Round-up: A Sneak Peek Into The Busy Week Of PeeCee

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.