Priyanka Chopra Reveals One Marriage Rule That She And Nick Jonas Follow

Priyanka Chopra is married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas. The two tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018. With their respective acting and singing careers taking them across the globe, they spend a lot of time apart. However, Priyanka has revealed a rule that they had made at the time of getting married. Read ahead to know more.

Priyanka Chopra is Elle UK magazine’s March cover star. While speaking to the magazine, she shared an insight into her marriage. She revealed that she was filming in London, England while Nick Jonas was in California shooting for The Voice. Revealing a promise that they made to each other, Priyanka stated that the duo would see each other every three weeks. She said wherever they would be, they flew to one another at least once a month for a couple of days. She said it was a rule when they got married otherwise they would never see each other.

She laughed that their teams also had to get married. She said they had to talk to each other while scheduling work for the couple. She said it was like a big marriage, not just them but their families and teams too. Taking about two years of marriage, Priyanka said that it felt like so long ago but also like a snap of a moment. She added that she felt like she didn’t remember what life was before she met him.

Priyanka Chopra's marriage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas knew each other before they dated. The couple began dating in May 2018. Within two months they were engaged, and later got married in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

More about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the Netflix film, The White Tiger where she played the role of Pinky. She will soon be seen in the romantic drama Text for You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas was recently seen on The Voice as a mentor and coach. He will also be seen in the upcoming film Chaos Walking as Davy Prentiss Jr.

(Image source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram (@priyankachopra))

