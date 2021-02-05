Exclusive | YouTuber Anisha Dixit Calls Working With Priyanka Chopra 'a Dream Come True'

YouTuber Anisha Dixit, who is also known as Rickshawali, is a huge Priyanka Chopra fan. The YouTuber has also worked with the actor in one of her videos. The video is titled as "I ate PINK FOOD For 24 Hours ft Priyanka Chopra". In the video, Anisha bought pink coloured food and ate them with the actor while playing rapid-fire. The video was released on the occasion of Priyanka Chopra's movie The Sky is Pink. During a conversation with Republicworld.com, Anisha Dixit opened up on working with Priyanka Chopra. Read further to know more about it.

Anisha Dixit on working with Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In the interview, Anisha was asked about her experience of working with Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan and many more. To this, she replied that every celebrity she has worked with is super talented and they are all amazing artists. She further added that her collaboration with Priyanka Chopra was her dream come true.

She was quoted saying, "Honestly, all of these actors are super talented and amazing artists. But to do a collaboration with Priyanka Chopra was definitely a dream come true and my younger self would have never imagined that because she has been my inspiration since a young age." With this question, she also gave a message to her fans, she said, "And one thing I would like to say to all the viewers out there- Dreams do come true; you just have to really believe in them."

Other than this, she also talked about her future plans of collaborating with celebrities, YouTubers, etc. She talked about working on different projects currently. She said, "Honestly right now I have something else in store which I have been planning for a long time. I can’t say much right now cause it’s still in the beginning process but once it’s finalized I will be happy to share more details.".

YouTuber Anisha Dixit

Anisha Dixit's YouTube videos focus mainly on the daily struggles of woman, reviews etc. She took the name Rickshawali as auto-rickshaws are the most common form of transport in India and she used to travel in it. Other than this, Anisha Dixit's Instagram has 430k followers and she is currently making sketches on reels. Anisha's main motive of the channel is to inspire girls and she also had an opportunity to meet President Barack Obama. Before founding her Youtube Channel, Anisha was an actress in multiple films and theatre productions in India, USA, Switzerland and Germany. Anisha studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in Los Angeles, California. She is fluent in German, English and Hindi and semi-fluent in French as well.

