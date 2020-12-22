'Great Conjunction' gives Renuka Shahane hope for 'better world'; Asha Negi, Nimrat react

December 21 is often referred to as the ‘shortest day’ or the ‘longest day’ depending on the hemispheres. On Monday, the date was exciting for people interested in astronomy due to the Great Conjunction. The conjunction of the planets Jupiter and Saturn even made some of the celebrities of the film industry react in different ways.

Celebs of Bollywood react to Great Conjunction

The build-up to Great Conjunction has been going on for the past few weeks and there were people who looked to the sky to spot the rare phenomenon. Renuka Shahane, it seemed, went to the beach to witness it and posted pictures.

The Hum Aapke Hain Koun star urged her followers to zoom in on the pictures to see the two’two gas giants’ looking like a ‘small bright dot.’

The actor also had a message of hope being an ‘eternal optimist’, asking if it could be a change for the ‘better of the whole world’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jupiter-Saturn Conjunction. A time for something new perhaps? A change for the better for the whole world? Eternal optimist 😊😊 ( Please zoom in to see the two gas giants looking like a small bright dot) pic.twitter.com/TUsUxOJaa1 — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 21, 2020

Asha Negi too had a similar message with the astronomical event. The Ludo actor shared a photo of herself to state that she was feeling the ‘newness in the air.’ She hoped that the newness symbolised the start towards a ‘better world.’

Can feel the post conjunction vibes already.. the newness in the air!💕

Hoping this newness only takes us to a better world:) pic.twitter.com/Q1BmYS0iO2 — Asha Negi (@AshaNegi7) December 22, 2020

Nimrat Kaur quipped over the Great Conjunction and shared an animated version of the planets, joking that she had a ‘pretty clear sky’ in Bangalore. The actor then posted a ‘disclaimer’ to share that it was just a screenshot of its Sky View.

Don’t know about you guys but we had a pretty clear sky here in Bangalore tonight...✌🏼👩🏻‍🚀 #TheGreatConjunction #ShotOniPhone12ProMax pic.twitter.com/3qGA6W3xXV — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 21, 2020

Disclaimer: Please don’t miss the drift 😂🙏🏼 all I managed was this #SkyView screenshot!! 🙇🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) December 21, 2020

Made in Heaven actor Sobhita Dhulipala also seemed to have followed the occurence.

Great conjunction 🌌 — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) December 21, 2020

Great Conjunction

The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn was named ‘Great’ as the two planets appeared the closest, after centuries, in a rare phenomenon. It has also been termed a ‘Christmas Star’. The planets appeared closest since the Middle Ages, which was over 400 years ago, and next such conjunction is likely to take place on November 4, 2040.

