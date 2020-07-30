Shakuntala Devi Bags Guinness World Records Certificate For 'fastest Human Computation'

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited film Shakuntala Devi, Guinness World Records has honoured the late math wizard with the record title for ‘Fastest human computation’. Much to the surprise of the fans, the certificate has come as a welcome surprise just a few days ahead of the release of the biopic. The math genius has received the award for the fastest human computation is 28 seconds, successfully multiplying two randomly selected 13-digit numbers, at Imperial College London, UK, on 18 Jun 1980. The certificate record was received by Shakuntala Devi’s daughter Anupama Banerji.

Shakuntala Devi receives Guinness World Record

Overwhelmed to receive the award on behalf of her mother, Anupama said in a statement, “It is an overwhelming moment for me to be able to receive this honor on my mother’s behalf. To be conferred with the certificate of ‘Fastest human computation’ is an exciting feat that only my mother was capable of.”

She further expressed, “I am glad that I had the opportunity to provide significant inputs while developing the biopic, Shakuntala Devi, to ensure that people get to know my mother the way she was in real life – full of life and truly amazing. Her mad love and passion for maths are well-known, she always wanted to take this a level ahead. This is exactly the kind of recognition that would have made her extremely happy and thoroughly proud of her mathematical abilities which far surpassed anyone else’s.”

Actress Vidya Balan who is set to portray the character Shakuntala Devi in the biopic also expressed her happiness on the same. Contrary to this, Vidya also mentioned that she was not aware of the fact that Shakuntala Devi has not received her certificate. Talking about the same, the Dirty Picture actress said, “While shooting for Shakuntala Devi in London, we would meet Anupama Banerji often. In my conversations with her, I realized that the late Shakuntala Devi, didn’t have official certification from Guinness World Records - it wasn’t the norm then. Vikram Malhotra and I were therefore very keen to make this happen and along with the Amazon Team, we reached out to the Guinness World Records team who provided us with every support. I am thrilled that Anumpana will now have the certificate to cherish forever. This is my tribute to the legend!”

The film is all set to showcase the extraordinary life of the genius Shakuntala Devi that will chronicle her various achievements both personal and professional. The film is directed and written by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks, India, and Vikram Malhotra, under his banner Abundantia Entertainment.

