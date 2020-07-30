Taapsee Pannu Compliments Vidya For 'Shakuntala Devi', Says 'pyaari Picture Banayi Hai'

Vidya Balan’s Amazon prime release, Shakuntala Devi has been creating much anticipation amongst the viewers. Fans of the Bhool Bhuliyaa star are not the only ones who were excited about the film, but popular actors have also been sharing their views about the film. Tapsee Pannu also saw the film and gave her views about Vidya’s latest release. Read more to know what Tapsee Pannu said about Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi.

Taapsee Pannu's reaction to Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi

Taapsee Pannu recently took to her Twitter account to share their thought about Balan’s latest release. She certainly loved the film and also left a smart caption with it. She also tagged a number of people from the crew members on her Twitter post. Pannu wrote, "Vidya kasam bohot pyaari picture banayi hai ❤️🤗 @anumenon1805 @NayanikaMahtani @ishita_moitra @vidya_balan @sanyamalhotra07 @Jisshusengupta @TheAmitSadh @vikramix @SnehaRajani @vivekkrishnani @PrimeVideoIN @sonypicsprodns 👏🏼#ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime”.

Similarly, a number of fans have also been sharing their views about the series. They have been sharing their views through various social media posts.

Tribute to finest one of the finest actress in Bollywood @vidya_balan mam hope you like it #vidhyabalan #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime pic.twitter.com/hA5NXOmfjh — Ar. Ishan Mishra (@IsHan730) July 22, 2020

A fan of the Dirty Picture star seems to be starstruck by Vidya’s performance in the film. She wrote, “I am in love with her... she is looking so beautiful. Carrying so many looks with the same grace as ever. She performs the hell out of her characters. This isn't going to be any different.”

Another fan wrote, “Brilliant film #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime very well directed #AnuMenon superbly performed...dignified portrayal of mathematician #Woman by my favourite @vidya_balan Congratulations @vikramix @vivekkrishnan bravo”.

A number of people have been sharing their thoughts through various social media pages like Twitter and Instagram.

More about Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi is a 2020 biographical comedy-drama film that is based on the popular Indian writer and human calculator, Shakuntala Devi. This film has been written and directed by Anu Menon. It is collectively being produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and Vikram Malhotra under his banner Abundantia Entertainment.

The film stars some of the most popular stars of the film industry including Vidya Balan, Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Prakash Belawadi. The film’s release was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown but then the makers decided to opt for the digital release of the film. It is going to be released on July 31, 2020, on the popular online streaming platform called Amazon Prime.

