Vidya Balan Played Pranks On 'Shakuntala Devi' Set, Reveals Co-star Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra will soon be seen next with Vidya Balan in Shakuntala Devi. The actors are sharing screen space for the first time. Sanya, who received much appreciation for her performance in Dangal, said that Vidya was a prankster on sets. Read to know more.

Sanya Malhotra says Vidya Balan played pranks on Shakuntala Devi sets

In a recent interview with a news portal, Sanya Malhotra was asked if she has any off-screen memory with Vidya Balan. She replied that Vidya has a witty sense of humour. The actor recalled that her senior star was “hilarious on sets and used to play pranks” on her, as well as a lot of other people. The Badhaai Ho star said that her pranks used to keep all of them entertained and it is because of Vidya that they all came together.

Sanya Malhotra mentioned that Vidya Balan has a quality to get the whole team together and then at one point everyone just starts behaving like a family. She stated that it is a unique quality that the Kahaani star has. She noted that with her humour and making everyone on sets feel special, Vidya got everyone together as a team.

Sanya Malhotra will be playing Anupama Banerji, daughter of Shakuntala Devi portrayed by Vidya Balan, in the biopic. The actor said that it was “amazing” playing the real-life character. She thinks that the kind of mother-daughter bond the movie shows has not been seen yet in Bollywood. Sanya mentioned that her job as an actor was to be as similar and remain true to the character, as it is a biopic and she is portraying a real-life person.

About Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi is written and directed by Anu Menon. The movie is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, who was an Indian writer and mathematical genius, popularly called as “the human computer” by many. Along with Vidya Balan as the lead character, the movie features Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta plays Shakuntala’s husband, Paritosh Banerji with Amit Sadh as Ajay and Prakash Belawadi as Shakuntala’s father.

The movie is penned by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, with dialogues from Ishita Moitra. It is bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks India and A Genius Films Production. The soundtrack is composed by Sachin-Jigar with a score by Karan Kulkarni. Lyrics are written by Vayu and Priya Saraiya. Cinematography is by Keiko Nakahara and editing by Antara Lahiri. The film was scheduled to release on May 8, 2020, but will miss its theatrical release due to COVID-19 pandemic. Shakuntala Devi will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020.

