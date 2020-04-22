Gul Panag Takes Up #MeAt20 Challenge & Fits Into 1999 Swimsuit, Leaves Fans Astonished

Actor Gul Panag recently shared a picture of herself from her trip to the Maldives, clubbing it with a 1999 throwback photo of herself in the same swimsuit. Gul has taken up the #MeAt20 challenge, leaving netizens stunned with her beauty. Check out what fans are saying.

Gul Panag takes MeAt20 challenge by sharing pictures in the same swimsuit

Actor Gul Panag shared a collage of her pictures on Instagram, taking up the MeAT20 Challenge. The actor can be seen posing in the Maldives in 1999 and 2019, wearing the same jumpsuit. Fans have expressed disbelief by saying there's absolutely no change in both the pictures.

Also Read | Gul Panag to narrate unheard storied of India's Armed Forces in upcoming podcast

Gul Panag captioned the post saying, "then and now. Back in the Maldives after twenty years!! My @marksandspencer swimsuit still going strong.” Fans in huge numbers gushed to comment on Gul Panag's photos. One of them wrote, “If it weren’t for the flippers, it would’ve been impossible to find the difference!” while another fan said, "Hard to believe, you are looking absolutely stunning in both the pictures. Ever young".

Also Read | Gul Panag talks about phase where she did 'jhaadu-pocha' after winning Miss India in 1999

Also Read | Gul Panag lauds SC verdict for women officers, shares what deterred her from joining Army

Before this, Gul Panag shared another picture of herself taking up the MeAT20 Challenge. The photograph was shot when she won the Miss India title in 1999 and was reportedly crowned Miss Beautiful Smile at the same pageant. Gul Panag's photos took fans down the memory lane, reminiscing her days as a model. A fan said, "Maam have been a big fan of your smile...just had a recap watching you at your peak and super cute..regards". Another fan wrote, "I was 14 when I saw you first (Miss India), and have been in love with your charisma ever since! You are truly a woman of substance. Lots of Love from Chandigarh". Take a look.

Also Read | Gul Panag's lockdown tweet termed 'adventure', actor hits back with husband's feats

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.