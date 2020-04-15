Gul Panag To Narrate Unheard Storied Of India's Armed Forces In Upcoming Podcast

Actress Gul Panag will reportedly narrate a podcast, which she is thrilled to be a part of. The podcast titled Special Mission pays tribute to the Indian armed forces. While talking about her new project, Gul Panag was heard saying that she is excited to narrate the stories of courage and valour on the podcast. Being the daughter of an army officer herself, she stated that the theme of the podcast is close to her heart.

Gul Panag to narrate Indian Armed Forces' stories

Gul Panag has seen how unpredictable life for those who serve at the borders can be while growing up. While talking about how she bagged the project she revealed that she has known the producer of the show, Sidin Vadukut for a few years now. So when he reached out to her with the project she just had to say yes. Gul Panag also stated that she herself has grown up listening to stories about the soldiers.

Gul Panag also feels that a podcast is a great medium to pass the legacy of the heroes and capture the challenges they faced. With this podcast, Gul Panag hopes to inspire people with stories which will help them 'live fiercely, value life, and of course, honour those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe'. Full episodes of Special Mission will feature stories of valour which haven’t been heard before.

Special Mission will feature stories on an array of topics such as international rescues missions, regimental legends, animals that serve in the forces and music. The podcast will have a broad emotional scope which connects all the stories together. The stories on the podcast will feature not just of the soldiers but also stories of their families, friends and their personal lives.

